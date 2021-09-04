ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.3017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,195,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after acquiring an additional 137,915 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 130.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 220,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 125,157 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter worth about $387,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 249.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 556,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 397,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 24.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 111,932 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

