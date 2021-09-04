ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $126.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

Get ASGN alerts:

Separately, Hanson reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $113.04 on Tuesday. ASGN has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $114.45. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.43 and its 200 day moving average is $100.51.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.25 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. Analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ASGN by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.