Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $328.81

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $328.81 and last traded at $319.71, with a volume of 21121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $318.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASHTY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.01 and a 200-day moving average of $278.46.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ashtead Group plc will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.893 per share. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

About Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

