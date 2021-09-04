ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Grupo Santander upgraded ASOS from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASOS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

ASOS stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. ASOS has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 3.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.98.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

