ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.
OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.
