ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.46 and last traded at $28.46. 2,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 5,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.