Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to report sales of $165.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.96 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted sales of $171.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $668.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.52 million to $677.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $668.64 million, with estimates ranging from $657.33 million to $679.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 89,058 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 106,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AUB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.19. 143,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,688. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

