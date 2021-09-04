Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 523.9% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.61.

TEAM opened at $384.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.96. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of -137.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $164.16 and a 1 year high of $387.48.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

