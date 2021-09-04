Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target Lowered to C$14.38 at Fundamental Research

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its price target reduced by Fundamental Research from C$14.40 to C$14.38 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Fundamental Research currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

AI opened at C$14.76 on Tuesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$10.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56, a quick ratio of 102.95 and a current ratio of 102.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$628.89 million and a P/E ratio of 15.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.95.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.44%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

