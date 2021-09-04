Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANZBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of ANZBY opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

