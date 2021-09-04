Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 5th. This is an increase from Australian Finance Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,706.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Australian Finance Group Company Profile
