Avanti Energy Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (CVE:AVN)

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN) – Beacon Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avanti Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02).

AVN opened at C$2.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 50.05, a current ratio of 50.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,975.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.25 million and a P/E ratio of -28.51. Avanti Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.14.

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It intends to acquire 90% interest in a helium project consisting of 2,749 acres located in the County of Petroleum, Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

