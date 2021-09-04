Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Earns Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.67 and a beta of 1.64. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avaya will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,333,383 shares during the period.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

