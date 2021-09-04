Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Earns Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.80.
Shares of Avaya stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.67 and a beta of 1.64. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,333,383 shares during the period.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.