AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Up 7.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.67. 115,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,243,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Specifically, CEO Tianyi Jiang acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Xunkai Gong purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $241,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get AvePoint alerts:

AVPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The firm had revenue of $45.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.