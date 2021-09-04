Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 793,200 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the July 29th total of 703,100 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

AVNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley started coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Shares of AVNW opened at $36.19 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $404.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.16.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 120,797 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 138,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 2,465.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 84,283 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 25,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

