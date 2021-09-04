AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.82. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.