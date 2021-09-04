Azuki (AZUKI) Price Reaches $0.0924 on Top Exchanges

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Azuki has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $35,987.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00065917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.34 or 0.00138968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00168816 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,001.20 or 0.08018996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,941.93 or 1.00091055 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.92 or 0.00823543 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars.

