Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Barclays

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.14.

NYSE AZRE opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter worth about $2,410,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 459.9% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 81,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 66,692 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 43.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 22,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

