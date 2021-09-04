B Riley Principal 250 Merger (NASDAQ:BRIV) Shares Down 0.2%

B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.65. 1,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 56,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger stock. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 355,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned 1.65% of B Riley Principal 250 Merger at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B Riley Principal 250 Merger Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRIV)

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

