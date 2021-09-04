Badger DAO Price Reaches $24.46 on Top Exchanges (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $24.46 or 0.00048783 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $247.42 million and approximately $16.88 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00059849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00014909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00121793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.36 or 0.00798531 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00048184 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,116,031 coins. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

