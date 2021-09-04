Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 24,809 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,809 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.72% of Progress Software worth $14,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 44.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 251,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,441. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.25. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on PRGS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

