Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $10.37 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $10,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dover by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dover by 83.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Dover by 2.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 12.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

NYSE DOV traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,357. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $176.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.60.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

