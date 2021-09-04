Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 28,315 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,356 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,315 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIMO shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.36. 211,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,386. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $81.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

