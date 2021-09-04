Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 6,329 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of The Ensign Group worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,868,000 after purchasing an additional 235,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,346,000 after purchasing an additional 66,175 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 596,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,002,000 after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 403,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist cut their price target on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.86. The company had a trading volume of 135,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,804. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.96. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,983 shares of company stock worth $256,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

