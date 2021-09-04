Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 18,861 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,861 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $11,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on SMG shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday. Truist cut their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.89.

Shares of SMG stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.61. The stock had a trading volume of 487,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,192. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.