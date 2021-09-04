Balancer (BAL) Price Hits $34.05 on Exchanges

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Balancer has a market cap of $236.46 million and approximately $97.06 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $34.05 or 0.00068189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Balancer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00060992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00014926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00126602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.77 or 0.00187778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.15 or 0.00803277 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.