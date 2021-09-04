Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its position in Enbridge by 4.3% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Enbridge by 1.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 16.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

