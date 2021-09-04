Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.26 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after buying an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Sysco by 529.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 906,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth $58,630,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

