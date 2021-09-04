Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.45 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,157 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,432 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on F. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.89 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.