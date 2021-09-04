Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.58 Million Position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) by 243.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,313 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KOMP. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,056,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,574,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,363,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,479,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,390,000.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.76. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $76.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.