Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248,524 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after buying an additional 3,140,052 shares during the period. Attestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $124,232,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,437,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,257,000 after buying an additional 1,025,994 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $58.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

