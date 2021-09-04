Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 357.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 27,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH opened at $25.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

