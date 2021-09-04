Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Trading Down 2.9%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s stock price was down 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 143,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,783,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 115.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,471,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,514,000 after purchasing an additional 26,468,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 39.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,535,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 358.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,983,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929,948 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,570,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 23.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,818,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

