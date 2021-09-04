Bank of America Cuts Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $42.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Shares of CPB opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.65.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

