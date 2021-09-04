Barclays Begins Coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KRG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.51, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.47. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

