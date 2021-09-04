Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENQUF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnQuest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of EnQuest stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $559.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 3.25. EnQuest has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

