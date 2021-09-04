Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $18.72 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,527 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average of $58.17. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

