Barrett Asset Management LLC Purchases 35 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,438 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.3% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $778,000. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 68,620 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,151,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 485,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $192,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $462.55 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $463.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.35.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

