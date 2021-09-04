Base Resources’ (BSE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Base Resources from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Base Resources stock opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £217.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.91. Base Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 12.12 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

