Base Resources’ (BSE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Base Resources from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Base Resources stock opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £217.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.91. Base Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 12.12 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

