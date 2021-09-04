BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Trading Up 0.2%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV) was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.89 and last traded at C$6.36. Approximately 83,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 72,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBTV shares. CIBC lowered their target price on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on BBTV to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of BBTV in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on BBTV from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$182.07 million and a P/E ratio of -6.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.47.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

