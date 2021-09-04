Bbva USA Acquires Shares of 10,759 ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,759 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,125,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,467,000 after acquiring an additional 685,208 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,201,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,777,000 after acquiring an additional 379,855 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 313,293 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,568,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,732,000 after acquiring an additional 228,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,085,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,370,000 after acquiring an additional 208,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.14.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,487,961.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $497,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

