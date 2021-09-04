Bbva USA Acquires Shares of 20,261 Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,261 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 37.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 54.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.67 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.