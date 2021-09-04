Bbva USA Invests $340,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PPG shares. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

NYSE PPG opened at $155.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.95 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

