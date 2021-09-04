Bbva USA Invests $381,000 in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,176 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 51.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 13.8% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 9.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average is $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.33.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

