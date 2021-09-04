Bbva USA Invests $573,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bbva USA bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $115.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.67.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

