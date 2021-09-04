Bbva USA Makes New $518,000 Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $269.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.56 and its 200-day moving average is $241.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.00 billion, a PE ratio of 236.62, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 685,874 shares of company stock worth $167,732,740 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.