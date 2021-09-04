Bbva USA Takes $440,000 Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $198.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 76.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.33.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

