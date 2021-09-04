Benchmark Begins Coverage on Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC)

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

ACIC stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. Atlas Crest Investment has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $18.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlas Crest Investment by 8.0% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,157,000 after purchasing an additional 254,190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Atlas Crest Investment by 215.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,073 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

