Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Benchmark currently has a $150.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $120.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPSC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.29.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $135.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.05. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $137.14. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 109.10 and a beta of 0.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

