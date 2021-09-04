Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€20.90” Price Target for SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ)

Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) target price on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SFQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on SAF-Holland in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAF-Holland currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.18 ($20.21).

ETR:SFQ opened at €11.84 ($13.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $537.47 million and a P/E ratio of 15.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.56. SAF-Holland has a 1 year low of €6.10 ($7.18) and a 1 year high of €14.49 ($17.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

